Gainesville man wanted in connection with Gilmer County murder investigation

Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville, was named Saturday, April 24, by the GBI as a suspect along with Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell, and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.



The GBI said murder warrants were issued for the suspects in the investigation into the April 20 death of Rossana Delgado, 37, of Bethlehem.

“It is believed that the four suspects plus a fifth suspect, that has yet to be identified, may no longer be in Georgia,” the GBI said Saturday. “Colone may be traveling under the alias, Grace Beda. Colone is believed to be traveling with her minor children.”

Authorities performed a welfare check around 7 a.m. April 20 at a Cherry Log residence and found Delgado, who was reported missing April 16 in Barrow County.

The GBI said Delgado was last seen that day in DeKalb County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI’s tip line at 1-800-597-8477, online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or use the See Something Send Something app.

Anyone encountering these suspects should not approach them and call 911 immediately.

The autopsy results are pending, and the GBI said the investigation is still active.