Gainesville man seriously injured after Dawsonville wreck involving tractor-trailers

A Gainesville man was seriously injured after a wreck Monday, Nov. 23, in Dawsonville involving two tractor-trailers, according to authorities.
The 46-year-old Gainesville man was flown from the scene, but he has not been identified by Georgia State Patrol.
State Patrol Cpl. T.S. Sanders said Tony Thomason, 50, of Salisbury, was driving around 11 a.m. Monday eastbound on Ga. 53 near Amicalola Forest Drive on a downhill curve.
Sanders said the tractor-trailer started overturning and hit a westbound tractor-trailer driven by Brian Haynes, 48, of Rome.
One of the tractor-trailers then struck the front of a westbound Toyota RAV 4 driven by the Gainesville man, Sanders said.
The specialized crash reconstruction team is investigating, but Sanders said there was not evidence of drugs or alcohol in the wreck.