Pennsylvania man who came to Hall for sex with boy he met on Fortnite sentenced

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Mancini, a former teacher and assistant basketball coach, originally met the boy through Fortnite in late 2018.

“The investigation uncovered that Mancini had groomed the victim for months, discussing his intention to engage in sex acts with the minor,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “He told the victim to keep quiet about their contact and that he loved the victim who was 13 years of age at the time.”

Mancini, who was 32 when he pleaded guilty, told the boy he was coming to visit him on Nov. 2, 2018, leading the victim to tell his mother.

After the boy’s mother reported it to the Sheriff’s Office, an undercover detective assumed the boy’s online identity and communicated with Mancini.

“During his communication with the undercover detective, Mancini, thinking he was communicating with the minor victim, stated ‘i want u, I love u,’” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Shortly before his arrest, Mancini again thinking he was communicating with the minor victim, texted ‘I want to hug u … kiss u … love u.’”

Investigators contacted Mancini, who confirmed he was in the Atlanta area Nov. 2, 2018, and that he “wished to meet who he thought was the victim,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators met with Mancini and arrested him. He was charged in Hall County with attempted child molestation and obscene internet contact with a child.

The case was then transferred from Georgia to Pennsylvania authorities for further investigation.

“That inquiry ultimately uncovered that Mancini was using the dark web to obtain child sexual abuse material,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “The execution of a federal search warrant at Mancini’s residence in Erie County on January 9, 2020, resulted in the seizure of two computers and a thumb drive belonging to Mancini.”

Investigators found hundreds of child sexual abuse material including “children as young as 2 being raped and abused by adults,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Also uncovered was a journal Mancini had written wherein he admitted that he was attracted to younger boys,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Defense attorney Doug Sughrue did not immediately return a request for comment Friday, June 10.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh previously told The Times the Hall County charges were dismissed in light of the federal prosecution, adding that he could still prosecute if the “federal resolution is not satisfactory.”

Darragh said Friday that Mancini’s sentence was “of such significance in an obviously excellent prosecution” that his office will not pursue the local charges.



