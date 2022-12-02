Firefighters in Gainesville extinguish house fire

The attic of a Gainesville home caught fire Friday, Dec. 2, and displaced three residents, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters responded around 3 p.m. Friday to the 4300 block of Joe Chandler Road and were met with smoke coming from the home.
Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and no injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross has been contacted to help the two adults and one teenager displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.