Fatal Gainesville police shooting outside hospital results in settlement This screen grab is taken from former Gainesville police officer Jonathan Fowler's bodycam footage on Sept. 20, 2019, approximately two seconds before officers opened fire on Adam English. The original footage is dark, so this image has been color-corrected to lighten it to allow a better view of what officers saw. The red streak is a lens flare. The city of Gainesville’s insurance company has reached a $1 million settlement with the family of a man fatally shot by two Gainesville Police officers in 2019.