Crash near Riverbend Elementary shuts down roads, closes building to students

Gainesville Police have reported that Cleveland Highway/U.S. 129 at Clarks Bridge Road is closed and Riverbend elementary without power as utility crews work to replace poles that were damaged during a crash early Thursday morning.

The crash at Riverbend Elementary cut off power to the school and entry to campus, according to Hall County Schools. Riverbend students will learn digitally from home today due to the incident; faculty and staff will report to the building at noon.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to a semitrailer entangled in power lines, Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook told The Times. Holbrook said the driver told police he was driving north on Cleveland Highway when he noticed sparks along the trailer of his truck.