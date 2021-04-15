Crash near Riverbend Elementary shuts down roads, closes building to students

Gainesville Police have reported that Cleveland Highway/U.S. 129 at Clarks Bridge Road is closed and Riverbend elementary without power as utility crews work to replace poles that were damaged during a crash early Thursday morning.
The crash at Riverbend Elementary cut off power to the school and entry to campus, according to Hall County Schools. Riverbend students will learn digitally from home today due to the incident; faculty and staff will report to the building at noon.
Officers responded around 2 a.m. to a semitrailer entangled in power lines, Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook told The Times. Holbrook said the driver told police he was driving north on Cleveland Highway when he noticed sparks along the trailer of his truck.
"The truck became entangled in power lines, causing the truck to take down multiple power poles," Holbrook said.
Upon further investigation, police also found a pickup truck crashed in the same area on Riverbend Church property. Holbrook said it appeared the truck left the roadway, struck a power pole, then struck a tree in front of the church. The driver fled the scene, he said.
Holbrook said the pickup truck crash was what caused damage to the utility lines, allowing the semitrailer to become entangled.
The Gainesville Police Department is investigating both incidents. Utility crews arrived on scene around 4 a.m. to begin replacing utility poles and lines, Holbrook said. It was expected, he added, to take several hours to complete the work.
Cleveland Highway is closed between Clarks Bridge Road and Old Clarks Bridge Road (Johnnys BBQ).
Holbrook also thanked motorists for their patience early Thursday.
"We know this has had a huge impact on those traveling in the area," he said.
This article will be updated.