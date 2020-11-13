Bond granted for Buford parents accused of murder, neglect in 5-year-old daughter’s death

A judge granted bond Thursday, Nov. 12, for the Buford parents charged with murder in the investigation into the death of their 5-year-old daughter, who weighed just 7 pounds when she died.

The girl’s family and the Hall County Coroner’s Office said she had a rare condition that caused trouble swallowing, among many other symptoms.

Jerrail Maurice Mickens, 31, and Porscha Danielle Mickens, 29, were arrested Oct. 27, at their home in Buford, and both are charged with felony murder and first-degree child cruelty following the death of Kylie Mickens.

Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin granted a $150,000 bond for Jerrail Mickens and a $50,000 bond for Porsha Mickens.