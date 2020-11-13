Bond granted for Buford parents accused of murder, neglect in 5-year-old daughter’s death

A judge granted bond Thursday, Nov. 12, for the Buford parents charged with murder in the investigation into the death of their 5-year-old daughter, who weighed just 7 pounds when she died.
The girl’s family and the Hall County Coroner’s Office said she had a rare condition that caused trouble swallowing, among many other symptoms.
Jerrail Maurice Mickens, 31, and Porscha Danielle Mickens, 29, were arrested Oct. 27, at their home in Buford, and both are charged with felony murder and first-degree child cruelty following the death of Kylie Mickens.
Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin granted a $150,000 bond for Jerrail Mickens and a $50,000 bond for Porsha Mickens.
Both parents will be monitored by a GPS device, and the Division of Family and Children Services will decide whether the parents can have contact with their children, according to court documents.
Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh did not immediately return a request for comment.
Defense attorney Corinne Mull said she did not know why the bond was set higher for Jerrail Mickens compared to Porscha Mickens, but said she believed they could be released Friday, Nov. 13.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said deputies received reports on June 7 from Northeast Georgia Medical Center officials regarding Kylie Mickens’ condition, when she was brought to the hospital by her parents.
Hall County Deputy Coroner James Bell previously told The Times the girl was diagnosed with 1p36 deletion syndrome.
“Affected individuals usually have weak muscle tone and swallowing difficulties,” according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center. “Other features include a small head that is unusually short and wide; vision and hearing problems; abnormalities of the skeleton, heart, gastrointestinal system, kidneys, or genitalia; and distinctive facial features.”
Mull previously told The Times she had a three-year life expectancy after experiencing trouble eating or drinking.