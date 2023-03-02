By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Authorities identify man, 68, found dead after Lula apartment fire
Firefighters worked to extinguish flames at a home and nearby barn and apartment on Forrester Road in Lula Sunday, Feb. 19. A man who died in the fire has been identified as Anthony Cavanaugh Murphy. (Photo provided by Hall County Fire Rescue)

Authorities identified the man found dead in a Feb. 19 apartment fire in Lula as Anthony Cavanaugh Murphy, 68, but are still working to determine his cause of death.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Murphy lived in the studio apartment attached to a barn in the 8800 block of Forrester Road.

Hall County firefighters responded around 11:30 a.m. Feb. 19 to a report of single-story residence on fire.

After tackling that fire, firefighters moved to the barn and attached studio apartment roughly a mile behind the home.

The barn was destroyed in the fire.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating Murphy’s death, and the autopsy results are still pending.