Attorney appeals client's molestation conviction, claiming ‘negative ethnic stereotypes’ tainted jury

An attorney for a Hall County man sentenced to life with 25 years to serve in a molestation case is seeking the Georgia Supreme Court’s review, claiming that “negative ethnic stereotypes” about Latino men were heard by the jury.



Alejandro Martinez-Arias was convicted in February 2017 after a jury trial on charges of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and child molestation.

His defense attorney, Matt Cavedon, has filed a petition for the Georgia Supreme Court to review the conviction and opinion by the Georgia Court of Appeals, which upheld the denial of a new trial.

According to Cavedon’s petition, a counselor testified that among Latinos child molestation is “kind of seen as, if it happens … it is the girl’s fault for opening her legs and the boys are just supposed to be that way, they just have urges.”

“These stereotypes are odious and false,” according to Cavedon’s petition. “Latino men are no likelier to molest children than anyone else and no likelier to be tolerated if they do. This testimony should have been excluded as both irrelevant and not rationally based on the witness’s perceptions.”