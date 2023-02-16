3 arrested in Gainesville on fentanyl trafficking charges

Three people from Murphy, North Carolina, are facing fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking charges after a traffic stop Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Gainesville, according to authorities.

David Nathaniel Jones, 45, Andrew Carter Ownby, 25, and Hope Dockery, 19, were arrested during the stop in the 400 block of Jesse Jewell Parkway.

They were booked in to the Hall County Jail, where they remain with no bond.