1,000 tires go up in flames after motorcyclist crashes at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

A column of black smoke could be seen for miles Saturday afternoon in Braselton after a motorcyclist at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta crashed into one of the barriers of black tires that line the race track.
Hall County Fire Rescue said about 1,000 tires went up in flames around 4 p.m.
“The motorcyclist was not injured, walked away from the scene after the crash, and was evaluated by the racetrack medical team,” said Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger.
Two water tankers and an additional fire truck from the North Jackson and Jackson Trail fire departments had to be brought in to help, and even then it took firefighters about an hour to fully put out the fire.
Firefighters were still on scene around 6 p.m. to make sure all the hot spots had been extinguished, Ledsinger said.