PHOTOS: Fourth of July celebrations, fireworks at Laurel Park
07032022 FOURTH 12.jpg

Boaters take a break and go for a dip in Lake Lanier Saturday, July 2, 2022, near Laurel Park.

by Scott Rogers
07032022 FOURTH 11.jpg

Boaters enjoy the warm weather Saturday, July 2, 2022, on Lake Lanier near Laurel Park.

by Scott Rogers
07032022 FOURTH 9.jpg

Crowds gather at Laurel Park Saturday, July 2, 2022, at dusk for the annual American Legion Post 7's fireworks show.

by Scott Rogers
07032022 FOURTH 10.jpg

Visitors to Laurel Park enjoy the fireworks Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the end of a daylong celebration culminating with the American Legion Post 7's annual fireworks show.

by Scott Rogers
07032022 FOURTH 8.jpg

A group of kids take a swim in Lake Lanier Saturday, July, 2, 2022, at sunset as they prepare for the American Legion Post 7's annual fireworks show at the park.

by Scott Rogers
07032022 FOURTH 6.jpg

Visitors to Laurel Park arrive in droves Saturday, July 2, 2022, for the American Legion Post 7 annual fireworks show at the park.

by Scott Rogers
07032022 FOURTH 7.jpg

Visitors to Laurel Park enjoy the sunset Saturday, July 2, 2022, during the daylong celebration for the Fourth of July at the park. The day ended with the American Legion Post 7's annual fireworks show.

by Scott Rogers
07032022 FOURTH 5.jpg

Visitors to Laurel Park Saturday, July 2, 2022, enjoy the sprayground prior to the American Legion Post 7 annual fireworks show.

by Scott Rogers
07032022 FOURTH 4.jpg

A line to food trucks stretches across Laurel Park Saturday, July 2, 2022. The all-day event features hamburgers and hot dogs along with food trucks, a DJ and the American Legion Post 7's annual fireworks show.

by Scott Rogers
07032022 FOURTH 3.jpg

Boats float on Lake Lanier Saturday, July 2, 2022, at sunset ahead of the American Legion Post 7's annual fireworks show at Laurel Park.

by Scott Rogers
07032022 FOURTH 2.jpg

The American Legion Post 7 hosts its annual fireworks show Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Laurel Park in Gainesville.

by Scott Rogers
07032022 FOURTH 1.jpg

The American Legion Post 7 hosts its annual fireworks show Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Laurel Park in Gainesville.

by Scott Rogers