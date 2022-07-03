PHOTOS: Fourth of July celebrations, fireworks at Laurel Park

Boaters take a break and go for a dip in Lake Lanier Saturday, July 2, 2022, near Laurel Park.
Boaters enjoy the warm weather Saturday, July 2, 2022, on Lake Lanier near Laurel Park.
Crowds gather at Laurel Park Saturday, July 2, 2022, at dusk for the annual American Legion Post 7's fireworks show.
Visitors to Laurel Park enjoy the fireworks Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the end of a daylong celebration culminating with the American Legion Post 7's annual fireworks show.
A group of kids take a swim in Lake Lanier Saturday, July, 2, 2022, at sunset as they prepare for the American Legion Post 7's annual fireworks show at the park.
Visitors to Laurel Park arrive in droves Saturday, July 2, 2022, for the American Legion Post 7 annual fireworks show at the park.
Visitors to Laurel Park enjoy the sunset Saturday, July 2, 2022, during the daylong celebration for the Fourth of July at the park. The day ended with the American Legion Post 7's annual fireworks show.
Visitors to Laurel Park Saturday, July 2, 2022, enjoy the sprayground prior to the American Legion Post 7 annual fireworks show.
A line to food trucks stretches across Laurel Park Saturday, July 2, 2022. The all-day event features hamburgers and hot dogs along with food trucks, a DJ and the American Legion Post 7's annual fireworks show.
Boats float on Lake Lanier Saturday, July 2, 2022, at sunset ahead of the American Legion Post 7's annual fireworks show at Laurel Park.
The American Legion Post 7 hosts its annual fireworks show Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Laurel Park in Gainesville.
The American Legion Post 7 hosts its annual fireworks show Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Laurel Park in Gainesville.