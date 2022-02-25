‘Music kind of pours out of me.’ UNG professor warrants acclaim in UK Songwriting Contest

The sentiments of “Run With a Torch” reflect Mitchell’s own aspirations of having a foothold in the music industry.



“I’ve always had a dream of doing something with my music and getting it out there, but it’s difficult because I’m not a really big fan of self-promotion — and I think a lot of artists struggle with that,” he said. “So I had this idea: I’m going to keep doing it, I’m going to keep writing and keep trying to pursue this dream and out of those things is where the song was born.”

Composed near the onset of the pandemic, Mitchell said he didn’t pen the lyrics with only himself in mind.

“I think it’s a universal sentiment, to keep going,” he said. “I was definitely in that frame of mind (of) trying to find hope and look toward something that was better. I felt a lot more determination, for some reason, to write during the pandemic — maybe as solace, maybe it was a kind of comfort.”

According to Mitchell, his oeuvre doesn’t contain anything with a sound or style quite like “Run With a Torch.”

“It’s bizarre, it’s not even the one I thought was going to win; I thought it was going to be ‘I’m Not Doing Well,’” he said, describing a lovelorn, Frank Sinatra-style ballad that placed among the competition’s retro category finalists.

Partial to the “Great American Songbook” style of songwriting — which is tangible throughout “Run With a Torch” — Mitchell is also a “really big fan” of composers like George Gershwin, Gordon Jenkins, Chet Baker, Oscar Peterson and Cole Porter.

“I really like melody,” he said.