Hawk Harrison, boy at forefront of cannabis oil fight, dies at 8 years old

Fitting for O’Neal as an art teacher, the book has a cartoon version of Mary Cassatt’s “Mother and Child” painting that resembled Katie and Hawk, who would help flip the pages.



On the opposite page from the “Mother and Child” painting, the book reads:

“We are the Mother and Child

Together shall we stay.

My love is yours forever,

And grows and grows each day.”

“It just suits us very well even to the very end,” O’Neal said.

Hawk Harrison died Friday, Aug. 13. The Gillsville boy suffered spontaneous brain hemorrhaging at 3 weeks old and experienced frequent seizures. O’Neal previously told The Times doctors gave the family roughly a 2 percent chance that he “would ever be ‘normal’” and did not expect him to live.

Since 2015, The Times has profiled Hawk, his medical journey and his mother’s pursuit of treatment methods since it became legal to possess and administer cannabis oil in Georgia.

O’Neal said the cannabis oil limited the frequency and intensity of her son’s seizures, helped him fall asleep, increased appetite and lessened his nausea.

O’Neal called her son the sweetest, strongest man she’s ever known.

“With all the things that were terrible about his life, he never showed any attitude or frustration or sadness,” she said. “He never stopped trying to be stronger and happier. You could just hold him and he would just calm your whole everything. It was just like inhaling a drug — like a love drug.”