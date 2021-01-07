Chiropractor for dogs: How Gary Adams helps relieve pain for his four-legged patients

Each week, Gary Adams, chiropractor at Integrated Health and Chiropractic in South Hall, said he looks forward to helping one of his favorite patients, Trixxie. Unlike most of those he adjusts, she walks on four legs and is covered in wavy fur.

Trixxie is a goldendoodle.

Similar to how he adjusts people, Adams uses his hands to apply gentle force along the spine.

“They actually respond almost better than a human because they know you want to help them,” Adams said. “With Trixxie, I just attached to her straight away.”

Before bringing her goldendoodle to see Adams, Cayse Wilson, Trixxie’s owner, said her veterinarian located a degenerative disc in the dog’s spine. Wilson said Trixxie was unable to jump on the bed and would drag her legs while walking.

After spending a lot of money on vet bills leading up to the diagnosis, Wilson said Trixxie’s veterinarian recommended conducting a surgery to improve her condition, which would cost $10,000.