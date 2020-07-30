This 17-year-old spent his summer building a compost station for Georgia Mountain Food Bank

Throughout the summer, 17-year-old Lucas Pitts of North Hall High School, put in 150 hours of work into building a compost station for Georgia Mountain Food Bank’s community garden.



The project marked his biggest step toward becoming an Eagle Scout.

“I have done some smaller wood construction projects for school, but not like this,” Lucas said.

The teenager, who is a member of Boy Scout Troop 26, said he felt inspired to make an 18-by-4-foot compost station for Georgia Mountain Food Bank, after speaking with his Scoutmaster Phil Dennis.

“They’ve been working on growing their community garden, and he said they could use something like a good compost bin to grow fresh fruits and vegetables,” Lucas said. “I thought that sounded like a good idea.”