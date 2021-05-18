There won't be a 2021 Memorial Day parade. But here's what is happening to honor veterans

The gathering will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 31, at the pavilion.



Last year’s Field of Honor was at the end of the pedestrian bridge along Jesse Jewell Parkway. Varner said this year, the greenspace around the American Legion will be covered in 150 12-by-18-inch American flags. He said each will symbolize a local veteran who died in service.

On Monday, May 31, Varner said he hopes the community will take time to pause and reflect on the day’s true meaning. He reminds people that it’s not a time for celebration.

“It’s a memorialization of all the veterans who have served for the various causes of freedom, no matter what the timeline and the generation it was,” Varner said. “I hope it stays sacred.”

Varner said after the barbecue at the American Legion, veterans can travel to Rock Creek Veterans Park at 223 Northside Drive in Gainesville. The Rock Creek Vietnam Veterans group will hold a short ceremony at 2:30 p.m.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will march in the veterans’ section of Memorial Park South Cemetery on Memorial Day.

Derreck Booth, Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said the Honor Guard will not hold its 24-hour vigil but instead complete maneuvers and steps from 6 a.m. to noon. Members of the public are invited to view this ceremony.