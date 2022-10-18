Scarecrows are back on the square. How the tradition nods to Gainesville's historic charm

The seasonal influx of scarecrows on the square — better known as Squarecrows — marks a fall tradition that dates back to about 2014, when the Main Street Gainesville program minted it as a photo opportunity for families attending Trick-or-Treat on the Square.



Since then, local businesses and organizations have brought their own scarecrows to the square year after year “to show their creativity, but also a way for them to share who they are,” said former Main Street manager Regina Ingebrigtsen, who now manages marketing at the Gainesville Convention and Visitors Bureau.

In addition to the square, each of the scarecrows has a spot on the Downtown Gainesville Facebook page, where they’re contestants in the 2022 Squarecrows contest.

Fans can “like” the photo of their favorite entry to cast their vote.