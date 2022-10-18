Scarecrows are back on the square. How the tradition nods to Gainesville's historic charm

Downtown Gainesville may sport a different look than it did even a year ago, what with the locale’s surge in growth and development, but some traditions withstand the test of time, preserving bits of its historical charm.
The seasonal influx of scarecrows on the square — better known as Squarecrows — marks a fall tradition that dates back to about 2014, when the Main Street Gainesville program minted it as a photo opportunity for families attending Trick-or-Treat on the Square.
Since then, local businesses and organizations have brought their own scarecrows to the square year after year “to show their creativity, but also a way for them to share who they are,” said former Main Street manager Regina Ingebrigtsen, who now manages marketing at the Gainesville Convention and Visitors Bureau.
In addition to the square, each of the scarecrows has a spot on the Downtown Gainesville Facebook page, where they’re contestants in the 2022 Squarecrows contest.
Fans can “like” the photo of their favorite entry to cast their vote.
The contest concludes Oct. 31, and the scarecrow with the most likes will nab its maker(s) a $100 gift certificate to the downtown business of their choice.
Like a quirky hometown tradition straight out of an episode of “Gilmore Girls,” according to Main Street Gainesville manager Nicole Parham, Squarecrows entwines the old and the new, evoking the spirit of community with charm and simplicity.
This was especially true amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, when scarecrows still filled the downtown square to offer a bit of connectedness and stability after much of 2020 had veered off course.
“It brought a little bit of normalcy in the middle of everything that was so altered that year,” Parham said. “I think people just enjoyed having something traditional that had always happened, that they could still participate in. It was a place for people to feel grounded a little bit.”
Amid today’s fever-pitch growth and development, the tradition remains “one of those small hometown, feel-good events that I think really hits the charm of being a fun, historic downtown square,” Parham said.
Such is the purpose behind Main Street Gainesville at large, Parham said, as the program was initially launched to “bring community life downtown — to create an atmosphere where people wanted to gather, to create a sense of community.
“All of our events and festivals, in some way or another, are just about gathering the people to enjoy life together,” she said.
Echoed by Ingebrigtsen, the more things change in downtown Gainesville, the more some remain tried-and-true.
“In my 10 years with the city, it has changed a lot. But I think that we are still holding onto things that they love,” Ingebrigtsen said. “Things may be moved around as new things are added, but I love that we still have a square, that we still have that small-town charm.”