Pack Your Bags: World’s Best Adventures returns to make memories again World’s Best Adventures, a guided tour company founded in 2019, is bringing back its popular southeastern U.S. bus tours, offering all-inclusive trips to historic sites and charming destinations close to home - such as this 2019 trip to Savannah. Photo provided by America's Best Adventures. After a pandemic-induced hiatus, Lori Maxim is making her return to the travel scene with the revival of World’s Best Adventures, the guided tour company she founded in 2019.