National Blood Donor Month: Every donation a potential lifesaver LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is urging local residents to visit LifeSouth’s donor center at 1200 McEver Road in Gainesville or to find a blood drive near them through LifeSouth’s bloodmobiles which will be stationed throughout the community this month for National Blood Donor Month. The New Year’s Day terrorist attack in New Orleans that killed 14 people and left dozens injured serves as a reminder of the crucial role blood donors play in times of crisis.