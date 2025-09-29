Mule Camp Market returns to Gainesville for 31st year. Here are the details Visitors roam through the sidewalks Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in the Midtown Greenway for the annual Mule Camp Market expecting crowds in excess of 75,000 for the three-day festival of craft vendors, children's activities and many food vendors. The Gainesville Jaycees renamed longtime former Corn Tassel Festival to Mule Camp in 1993 in honor of the city's origins. - photo by Scott Rogers The Mule Camp Market will return for its 31st year Oct. 10-12 on the Midland Greenway in downtown Gainesville.