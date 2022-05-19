Art, wine and jazz to take center stage during this Dahlonega festival

Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival
Where: 1 Public Square, Dahlonega
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 21; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 22More info: chestateeartists.org
Lovers of art, wine and jazz can indulge in a 3-for-1 special this weekend with the seventh annual Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival hosted by Chestatee Artists.
Slated for May 21-22 on the downtown square and adjacent Hancock Park, the event features 65 artisans and craftspeople and functions as a fundraiser for area visual/performing arts programs and school art departments.
According to festival director Letty Rayneri, the focus of the cultural event rests on “featuring quality arts and crafts, fine local and regional wines and craft beers, and free jazz performances to entertain our visitors.”
Patrons will be able to find paintings of various mediums and photography, ceramics, jewelry, custom knives, wood art and sculptures, glass, metal, leather and fiber arts and gourmet specialty foods. They can also find a food court staged in the parking lot next to St. Luke Catholic Church.
The event’s beer and wine garden on the south end of Hancock Park will feature Dahlonega Brewery, Etowah Meadery, Habersham Winery, Three Sisters Vineyards and Kaya Vineyard & Winery.
For $25, garden guests will receive a commemorative wine glass and tickets for eight tastings. Wine can also be purchased by the glass for $10, or by the bottle based on winery prices.
Tasting tickets can be purchased at the beer and wine garden during the two-day event.
The garden is slated to open at 11 a.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, allowing guests to “sip and listen to the cool sounds of jazz,” according to volunteer coordinator Pattie Pirone.
Performances begin at 1 p.m. both days, delivering the musical stylings of regional artists like Joe Gransden, Tommie Macon and the Gentle Men of Jazz, Curtis and Kim Jones, Carolyn Ross and Retro Gumbo, and Susana Butler and the Easy Living Band.
Listeners within Hancock Park are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
Free parking will be available around the downtown area, sans the square, as well as in the University of North Georgia parking deck.
Additional event information can be found at chestateeartists.org and the Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival page on Facebook.