6 things to do in North Georgia this weekend, Aug. 6-8

If you’re craving an entertaining weekend, you’re in luck.
Consider these six events coming to Hall County.
First Friday Concert: Fly Betty Band
Grab your dancing shoes because Fly Betty Band is returning to the square for an evening of popular songs from the ‘70s to today, as a part of downtown Gainesville’s First Friday Concert series.
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6
Where: Downtown Gainesville square
Cost: Free
More info: downtowngainesville.com
Porch to Torch 5K and Fun Run
Retrace parts of the ‘96 Olympic torch bearer route at Gainesville’s Porch to Torch 5K and Fun Run. Registration deadline is Thursday, Aug. 5. Families can also visit City Park from 8-10 a.m. to partake in free kid-friendly activities and learn about the history of the Olympic Games in Gainesville.
When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7
Where: City Park, 549 Glenwood Drive NE, Gainesville
Cost: $30 adults, $20 children under 18
More info: runsignup.com/porchtotorch
Olympics 25th Anniversary Celebration
Enjoy an evening at Lake Lanier Olympic Park for the 25th anniversary of the ‘96 Olympics. Guests will experience the food, drinks and entertainment of the five regions represented by the five rings of the Olympics.
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7
Where: Lake Lanier Olympic Park, 3105 Clarks Bridge Road, Gainesville
Cost: $100 per person
More info: lakelanierolympicvenue.org
Summer MusicFest: Riverstreet
The Arts Council invites people to kick back and listen to Riverstreet, a Gainesville-based classic rock band founded in 1969. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7; gates open at 6 p.m.
Where: Gladys Wyant Performing Arts Pavilion, 331 Spring St. SW, Gainesville
Cost: $26 adults, $24 age 65 and up, $20 students, $288 table for eight
More info/tickets: theartscouncil.net
23rd Annual St. Jude Benefit Singing
The St. Jude Benefit Singing — a gospel music concert and fundraiser — is returning for its 23rd year to support St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Stanley Pierce holds the event in honor of his son Craig, who died from leukemia in 1983. Some of those performing include Karen Peck and New River, The Whisnants and Old Paths.
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7
Where: Christ Place Church, 3428 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch
Cost: Free, offerings accepted
More info: 770-540-9085
Free Family Day: The Olympics Ancient and Modern
The Northeast Georgia History Center is holding a family-friendly event to celebrate the Olympics. Visitors will learn about ancient Olympic games and watch live demonstrations from Gainesville Gymnastics.
When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8
Where: Northeast Georgia History Center, 322 Academy St. NE, Gainesville
Cost: Free
More info: negahc.org