6 things to do in North Georgia this weekend, Aug. 6-8

First Friday Concert: Fly Betty Band

Grab your dancing shoes because Fly Betty Band is returning to the square for an evening of popular songs from the ‘70s to today, as a part of downtown Gainesville’s First Friday Concert series.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6

Where: Downtown Gainesville square

Cost: Free

More info: downtowngainesville.com

Porch to Torch 5K and Fun Run

Retrace parts of the ‘96 Olympic torch bearer route at Gainesville’s Porch to Torch 5K and Fun Run. Registration deadline is Thursday, Aug. 5. Families can also visit City Park from 8-10 a.m. to partake in free kid-friendly activities and learn about the history of the Olympic Games in Gainesville.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7

Where: City Park, 549 Glenwood Drive NE, Gainesville

Cost: $30 adults, $20 children under 18

More info: runsignup.com/porchtotorch

Olympics 25th Anniversary Celebration

Enjoy an evening at Lake Lanier Olympic Park for the 25th anniversary of the ‘96 Olympics. Guests will experience the food, drinks and entertainment of the five regions represented by the five rings of the Olympics.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7

Where: Lake Lanier Olympic Park, 3105 Clarks Bridge Road, Gainesville

Cost: $100 per person

More info: lakelanierolympicvenue.org

Summer MusicFest: Riverstreet

The Arts Council invites people to kick back and listen to Riverstreet, a Gainesville-based classic rock band founded in 1969. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7; gates open at 6 p.m.

Where: Gladys Wyant Performing Arts Pavilion, 331 Spring St. SW, Gainesville

Cost: $26 adults, $24 age 65 and up, $20 students, $288 table for eight

More info/tickets: theartscouncil.net

23rd Annual St. Jude Benefit Singing

The St. Jude Benefit Singing — a gospel music concert and fundraiser — is returning for its 23rd year to support St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Stanley Pierce holds the event in honor of his son Craig, who died from leukemia in 1983. Some of those performing include Karen Peck and New River, The Whisnants and Old Paths.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7

Where: Christ Place Church, 3428 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch

Cost: Free, offerings accepted

More info: 770-540-9085

Free Family Day: The Olympics Ancient and Modern

The Northeast Georgia History Center is holding a family-friendly event to celebrate the Olympics. Visitors will learn about ancient Olympic games and watch live demonstrations from Gainesville Gymnastics.

When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8

Where: Northeast Georgia History Center, 322 Academy St. NE, Gainesville

Cost: Free

More info: negahc.org



