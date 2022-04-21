Wood-fired pizza coming soon to this spot on Gainesville’s square

Owned by Nicholas St. Clair, who also runs Antebellum in Flowery Branch, and Roland Stanley, who runs Cork It in Gainesville and Buford, the menu will feature similar pizza, salad and dessert items to those offered at the flagship restaurant.

According to Stanley, Peyton’s has garnered a substantial following of customers from Gainesville, and the owners wanted to capture that audience with a second, more proximal outpost.

“It wasn’t fair (to the customers) that we were so far away,” Stanley said. “When the space on the square became available, we thought it was a no-brainer. It’s going to be a smaller version (of the original location), like a kiosk, per se.”

St. Clair added that due to the size of the space, the Gainesville location will be more of an “express-style” eatery, with smaller pies than those served in Flowery Branch. The flagship’s wood-fired chicken wings won’t be part of the menu in Gainesville.