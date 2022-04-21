Wood-fired pizza coming soon to this spot on Gainesville’s square

Gainesville foodies with a penchant for wood-fired pizza will soon be able to get their fix closer to home.
Peyton’s Pie Company, a staple of downtown Flowery Branch, is slated to launch a second location this August inside the downtown Gainesville’s Main Street Market. The eatery is renovating the space formerly occupied by Next Chapter Bookstore, which has moved to a different space inside the market.
Owned by Nicholas St. Clair, who also runs Antebellum in Flowery Branch, and Roland Stanley, who runs Cork It in Gainesville and Buford, the menu will feature similar pizza, salad and dessert items to those offered at the flagship restaurant.
According to Stanley, Peyton’s has garnered a substantial following of customers from Gainesville, and the owners wanted to capture that audience with a second, more proximal outpost.
“It wasn’t fair (to the customers) that we were so far away,” Stanley said. “When the space on the square became available, we thought it was a no-brainer. It’s going to be a smaller version (of the original location), like a kiosk, per se.”
St. Clair added that due to the size of the space, the Gainesville location will be more of an “express-style” eatery, with smaller pies than those served in Flowery Branch. The flagship’s wood-fired chicken wings won’t be part of the menu in Gainesville.
Peyton’s 2.0 will be open daily, Stanley said, primarily at dinnertime so as not to take customers away from Sweet Magnolia’s, a popular lunch spot inside the market space.
The location’s hours of operation are set for 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
In addition to counter service, the new Peyton’s will offer online ordering and delivery to folks enjoying a libation around the corner at Tap It. Those at Cork It will find a QR code on their table through which they’ll be able to browse the menu and order electronically
“We’re going to make it quick, easy and convenient for our customers,” Stanley said.
As far as sharing the square with Atlas Pizza, Stanley said he thinks there’s plenty of business to go around.
“I think Atlas does a really great job with the pizza that they do. Our styles are totally different — we do wood-fired pizzas and they don’t, and I think that we really are a different business in a way. Depending on the day of the week, sometimes I’m craving Atlas Pizza.”
After eyeing Gainesville for some time, St. Clair said the duo is excited to bring Peyton’s Pies farther north.
“We’re always looking for new opportunities — it’s kind of what we live for,” he said.
Peyton’s Pie Co. in Flowery Branch is open 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.For forthcoming details, follow Peyton’s Pie Co. on Facebook and Instagram.