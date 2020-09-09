This winery will soon pour into South Hall this fall

With his two hands, Sean Wilborn of Buford grew Cloudland Vineyards and Winery from the vine up.



Located on 3796 North Bogan Road in South Hall, the 6-acre winery sits awaiting its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Wilborn planted his vineyard’s first grapevines in 2015, digging each hole and installing the structures to support the plants. He said Cloudland came to fruition after working every morning for the past six years.

“If you don’t have money, you better have time,” Wilborn said. “If you don’t have time, you better have money. I didn’t have money, so I took time, and piece by piece built it out.”

When Wilborn first dove into the wine industry, he said building his own wine-making business was always at the forefront. He started at Chateau Elan in Braselton from 2012-2015, gaining experience by working in both its vineyard and cellar. Wilborn said he spent the next three years serving as Biltmore Estate’s winery manager and director of winery operations in Asheville, North Carolina.