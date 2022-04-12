Whataburger bringing Texas favorites to North Georgia food scene

Flavors of the Southwest are moseying to North Georgia.

Texas-anchored franchise Whataburger recently announced plans to bring eight locations to the Atlanta metropolitan area, including an outpost in Buford.

According to field marketing manager Lacey Pinkerton, the location is slated to open in the first quarter of 2023, on the corner of Buford Drive and Exchange Drive by the Mall of Georgia.

Plans are also in motion to take the menu of fresh, made-to-order burgers and such to Athens, Commerce, Cumming, Dawsonville, Kennesaw and Woodstock.