‘We’re not totaled.’ Scott's Downtown is temporarily closed. Here's why and for how long

“It took us about 18 minutes to get out of bed, get to the restaurant (and) meet the fire department as they were getting there. Water was pouring out the front of the building and down the whole facade on Main Street,” Dixon said. “It was raining torrentially in the lounge and in the kitchen. It took just about four hours for it to stop.”



The break occurred in the building’s loft facing Main Street, Dixon said, damaging about a third of the space’s antique tin ceiling, hardwood floors, bar and lounge area, and the kitchen, storage and prep area below.

“I really was in shock,” he said. “I think I walked around in shock for a couple of days,”

He estimates the cost of the damages to “definitely” exceed a few hundred thousand dollars.