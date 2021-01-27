Tough choices: Hall restaurants share struggles and successes of 2020

Although the restaurant is permanently closed, Johnson said she has put all of her efforts into catering and hosting events inside At The Tracks. Today, the business owner said she is saving around $10,000 a month on payroll expenses.

When the pandemic hit in March, Johnson said her restaurant’s sales decreased by 25%, but she was still able to maintain steady business through curbside pick-up. Now that the restaurant is closed, she said her days are less stressful because she no longer has to manage a team of staff.

“It was a very difficult decision to shut the restaurant down, and I struggled with it,” Johnson said. “I’ve always wanted to do catering anyway.”

During the spring of 2020, Bobby Peck, general manager of Longstreet Cafe, said business became “pretty tight.”

By the time June rolled around, he said the restaurant started gaining its footing again.

However, Longstreet Cafe isn’t back to its pre-pandemic state. Peck said sales at both of the restaurant’s Gainesville locations are down by 20 to 30%. Fortunately, he said the business has never gotten to the point of potentially closing.

“We knew that if something didn’t turn around quick, we knew it was a possibility,” Peck said.

In order to survive, Longstreet Cafe adapted. Peck said the business shifted from doing 35% drive-thru to 50%. He also credits the restaurant’s success to “customer loyalty.”

Paresh Patel, who co-owns Sweet Magnolia’s Cafe and Bakery, said he remembers when the square looked empty during the beginning of the pandemic. At one point, he even considered temporarily closing his business, but instead decided to “bear some losses and try to stay open.”