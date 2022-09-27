Spiked ice cream and Asian fusion cuisine are rolling into downtown Gainesville. Here's when and where

The menu features both specialty flavors and custom and even vegan-friendly options, all of which are made on the spot, allowing patrons to concoct a virgin novelty or to “buzz it.”

Among the 30 or so core flavors, ice cream aficionados will find honey bourbon pecan, strawberry shortcake, which is often infused with strawberry vodka and the bestselling tiger stripes — a chocolate-peanut butter potion buzzed with spiced rum, though the Hollmans also recommend bourbon or peanut butter whiskey.

For those more interested in creating their own custom flavor, the possibilities are nearly endless.

“I think we have a lot of flavors that will appeal to everyone, but really the beauty of it is if you’re in the mood for something different, you can always make your own,” Melanie said.

And, with a large liquid nitrogen tank feeding into individual mixers on the line, patrons will be able to watch their ice cream transform from a liquid to a smooth, creamy novelty in a matter of minutes.

“It’s not just ice cream — it’s an experience,” Carey said.

Although the name may connote a more adult atmosphere, Buzzed Bull is family-friendly, the Hollmans said.

“It’s family-first, family-forward,” Carey said. “By no means is this going to be a bar.”