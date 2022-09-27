Spiked ice cream and Asian fusion cuisine are rolling into downtown Gainesville. Here's when and where

Unwinding with a cold one doesn’t get much colder than Buzzed Bull Creamery, downtown Gainesville’s newest forthcoming tenant.
Slated to open in February at 130 Bradford St. NE, the franchise channels the power of liquid nitrogen to craft alcohol-infused ice creams and milkshakes starting at 5% alcohol by volume.
For owners Carey and Melanie Hollman, who share an acute predilection for ice cream, Buzzed Bull poses a solution to the scarcity of after-dinner treats on the square.
“As locals, we eat on the square every weekend … and that’s one thing that we personally have missed — a sweet treat,” Melanie said. “The feedback that we’ve gotten from the restaurants and other locals is we really need something (for dessert) on the square.”
The menu features both specialty flavors and custom and even vegan-friendly options, all of which are made on the spot, allowing patrons to concoct a virgin novelty or to “buzz it.”
Among the 30 or so core flavors, ice cream aficionados will find honey bourbon pecan, strawberry shortcake, which is often infused with strawberry vodka and the bestselling tiger stripes — a chocolate-peanut butter potion buzzed with spiced rum, though the Hollmans also recommend bourbon or peanut butter whiskey.
For those more interested in creating their own custom flavor, the possibilities are nearly endless.
“I think we have a lot of flavors that will appeal to everyone, but really the beauty of it is if you’re in the mood for something different, you can always make your own,” Melanie said.
And, with a large liquid nitrogen tank feeding into individual mixers on the line, patrons will be able to watch their ice cream transform from a liquid to a smooth, creamy novelty in a matter of minutes.
“It’s not just ice cream — it’s an experience,” Carey said.
Although the name may connote a more adult atmosphere, Buzzed Bull is family-friendly, the Hollmans said.
“It’s family-first, family-forward,” Carey said. “By no means is this going to be a bar.”
Housed under the same roof will be Buzzed Bull’s Asian fusion co-brand, Roll On In.
Specializing in hibachi and poke bowls, sushi burritos and appetizers, including the “fan favorite” sushi doughnuts — deep fried sticky white rice and cream cheese topped with avocado, masago and wasabi mayonnaise — and wonton tacos filled with teriyaki chicken, slaw, spicy mayonnaise and green onions.
While Zen Ramen and Sushi Burrito sits just around the corner on Washington Street, the Hollmans aren’t viewing the proximity of their businesses as competition so much as a mutual contribution to the continued growth of Gainesville’s downtown.
“While we do have some crossover, there’s a couple things that are going to be significantly different (between our menus),” Carey said. “They have great food, we’ll have great food. They have a tremendous amount of things that we do not have, and we’re going to have a tremendous amount of things that they don’t have. I think we’ll complement each other.”
The fast-casual restaurant and creamery will each have their own service counters and staff but will share a dining room.
“It’s almost like two different entities within the same building,” Carey said. “You could be sitting next to someone who’s eating their poke bowl and somebody who’s eating ice cream at the same time.”
The two may seem like an unconventional pairing, but according to Melanie, patrons “will be surprised when you come that it doesn’t seem odd.”
“You know,” Carey added, “how many times do you go to a Chinese restaurant and say, ‘I wish they had some ice cream or some other dessert that we’re a little more familiar with?’”
Whether they’re stopping in for tempura or a frozen treat, Carey said guests can count on a “purely fresh” experience.
“Our focus is customer service (and) quality ingredients made fresh with a smile,” Carey said. “Be prepared for a really great experience, some really good-quality food and frozen desserts. You’re going to love it.”