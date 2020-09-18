Remedy Distillery opening soon in midtown Gainesville

Gainesville may soon have a distillery.



Remedy Distillery will be producing bourbon and whiskey as soon as next month next to the Inked Pig off Main Street in midtown.

When people enter the 7,000-square-foot distillery, they’ll be able to either purchase a bottle or try some of Remedy’s product.

Keith Speed, who owns the business, said guests can choose from three drinks: straight bourbon, apple bourbon and cinnamon whiskey. The space will be equipped with a tasting room, where people can purchase up to three bottles of the alcohol or sample a maximum of 2 ounces for free.

“We hope people come by and see us once we’re open to the public,” Speed said. “I think it’s all about trying it, that’s the key.”