Poor Richard’s has a new owner, but don't expect the food and service to change

Keller Williams Lanier Partners announced the sale of the restaurant Monday, April 18.



“We, along with the Gainesville community, express our appreciation to Richard and Bonnie LeCain for their 46 years of dedicated service to their customers, providing culinary experiences unrivaled in Northeast Georgia,” Andy Miller, one of the agents involved in brokering the deal, said in a press release. “We hope you enjoy your well-earned retirement.”

Gharachorloo is a restaurateur with roughly 40 years experience and has operated more than 20 eateries in Toronto, Orlando and Savannah. He has resided in Atlanta for the last three years.

At 58, Gharachorloo said Poor Richard’s is his last restaurant and, like the LeCains, he anticipates retiring there.

“It’s going to be so hard to fill (the LeCains’) shoes,” Gharachorloo said. “I think you’re going to see me here for a long, long time. Bonnie already introduced me to the staff as ‘Poor Farid.’”

According to Gharachorloo, the ownership is the only thing that’s changing about Poor Richard’s. The restaurant will keep the same hours and caliber of service generations of customers have come to expect. As for the food, besides introducing a few daily specials, Gharachorloo said he has no plans to add or subtract from the menu.

“I am not going to change anything in this restaurant — same menu, same great employees,” he said. “I’m not changing anything. I’m not touching the prices at all. If they come here and something doesn’t feel right or something doesn’t taste right, I will be here five days (a week) from the time we open to the time we close, they can ask for me personally. I have never had a customer leave one of my restaurants unhappy, and this isn’t going to be the first.”

After visiting Gainesville and Lake Lanier last year, Gharachorloo became smitten by the region’s slower tempo — a major contrast from the bustling city life he’s used to.

“I’ve lived in Atlanta for three years and the only (exchange) between me and my neighbors was a ‘hi, how are you?’ and a handshake,” Gharachorloo said. “In a small town, it’s a different story — you get to know everybody. People care about their community more, and they’re involved. And I like that life, to be honest. I like to get to know, personally, my customers and the community I’m living in and give something back.”

Poor Richard’s is located at 1702 Park Hill Drive in Gainesville. Its hours are 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. People can contact the restaurant at 770-532-0499.