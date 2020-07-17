Mule Camp Tavern to close permanently. Here's what the owner is doing next

After more than seven years of gracing the square in Gainesville with live music, cocktails and food, Mule Camp Tavern is closing permanently Monday, Aug. 24.



Ronnie DiOrio, the bar’s owner, said his lease’s approaching expiration and the building’s change in landlords catalyzed his decision to shut the doors to his business. He said now felt like the right time to seek out other endeavors.

"Honestly it’s stressful running a bar,” DiOrio said. “It’s hard, it’s run its course. I’m ready to work on my career sunset.”

DiOrio said the historic building has been a staple of downtown Gainesville, having harbored bars from different owners for decades. He said it is one of few buildings that survived the 1936 Gainesville tornado outbreak.