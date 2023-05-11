Kitchen Inspections: May 4-10

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
May 10
Jimmy’s Real Pit BBQ - Base of Operation
Location: 4863 Countryside Drive, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Jimmy’s Real Pit BBQ - Mobile Unit
Location: 4863 Countryside Drive, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
May 9
Wendy’s #19
Location: 587 S. Enota Drive, Gainesville
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Libby Harrell
Chick-fil-A at Stonebridge
Location: 5905 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Quality Inn
Location: 3469 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
May 8
Luna’s Restaurant
Location: 200 Main St. SW, Gainesville
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Northeast Georgia Medical Center
Location: 743 Spring St., Gainesville
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
La Flor de Jalisco
Location: 1299 Industrial Blvd., Gainesville
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Smitty’s Cigar Lounge
Location: 975 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 8, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Manor Lake Assisted Living
Location: 2900 McEver Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Vicky’s Tacos
Location: 203 E.E. Butler Parkway, Suite B, Gainesville
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
The Chicken Shop
Location: 420 Wall St., Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
May 5
Hollywood 15
Location: 120 Green Hill Circle NW, Gainesville
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Deli Max
Location: 150 Pearl Nix Parkway, Suite B-10, Gainesville
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Diablos Southwest Grill
Location: 5769 Old Winder Highway, Braselton
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Wingstop
Location: 821 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 220, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Elevation Fitness
Location: 1210 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Phoenix Senior Living LLC
Location: 1929 Friendship Road, Hoschton
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
May 4
Chattahoochee Country Club Snack Bar
Location: 3000 Club Drive, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Landshark Bar & Grill
Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Landshark Bar & Grill - Dogs & Brew
Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Landshark Bar & Grill - Landshark Beach Bar
Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
L2C Grill
Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Libby Harrell
L2C Grill - L2C Concessions
Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Libby Harrell
Paradise Beach Cantina
Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Paradise Beach Cantina - License 2 Chill Bar
Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Libby Harrell
Paradise Beach Cantina - Frank & Lola’s
Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Paradise Beach Cantina - Icee Oasis
Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Paradise Beach Cantina - Tiki Bar
Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Shark Shack
Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Shark Shack - Bucky’s Snack Shack
Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh