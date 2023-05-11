By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: May 4-10
The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).

Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. 

The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

May 10

Jimmy’s Real Pit BBQ - Base of Operation

Location: 4863 Countryside Drive, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Jimmy’s Real Pit BBQ - Mobile Unit

Location: 4863 Countryside Drive, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

May 9

Wendy’s #19

Location: 587 S. Enota Drive, Gainesville

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Libby Harrell

Chick-fil-A at Stonebridge

Location: 5905 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Quality Inn

Location: 3469 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

May 8

Luna’s Restaurant

Location: 200 Main St. SW, Gainesville

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Northeast Georgia Medical Center

Location: 743 Spring St., Gainesville

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

La Flor de Jalisco

Location: 1299 Industrial Blvd., Gainesville

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Smitty’s Cigar Lounge

Location: 975 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 8, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Manor Lake Assisted Living

Location: 2900 McEver Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Vicky’s Tacos

Location: 203 E.E. Butler Parkway, Suite B, Gainesville

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

The Chicken Shop

Location: 420 Wall St., Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

May 5

Hollywood 15

Location: 120 Green Hill Circle NW, Gainesville

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Deli Max

Location: 150 Pearl Nix Parkway, Suite B-10, Gainesville

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Diablos Southwest Grill

Location: 5769 Old Winder Highway, Braselton

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Wingstop

Location: 821 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 220, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Elevation Fitness

Location: 1210 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Phoenix Senior Living LLC

Location: 1929 Friendship Road, Hoschton

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

May 4

Chattahoochee Country Club Snack Bar

Location: 3000 Club Drive, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Landshark Bar & Grill

Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Landshark Bar & Grill - Dogs & Brew

Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Landshark Bar & Grill - Landshark Beach Bar

Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

L2C Grill

Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Libby Harrell

L2C Grill - L2C Concessions

Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Libby Harrell

Paradise Beach Cantina

Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Paradise Beach Cantina - License 2 Chill Bar

Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Libby Harrell

Paradise Beach Cantina - Frank & Lola’s

Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Paradise Beach Cantina - Icee Oasis

Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Paradise Beach Cantina - Tiki Bar

Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Shark Shack

Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Shark Shack - Bucky’s Snack Shack

Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh