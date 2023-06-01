Kitchen Inspections: May 25-31

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.



Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.

The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

May 31

Hardee’s #5983

Location: 4538 Oakwood Road, Oakwood

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Violations: Improper disposal of garbage/refuse and facilities maintenance

Kentucky Fried Chicken #18

Location: 3711 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Mr. Teriyaki

Location: 1925 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 200, Gainesville

Score: 84, Grade: B

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Violations: Inadequate handwashing facilities supplied and accessible; improper separation, packaging and segregation of packaged and unpackaged food; unapproved thawing methods in use

Marco’s Pizza #8229

Location: 7380 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Violations: Noncompliance with variance, specialized process and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point plan and procedures

May 30

Levy Restaurants at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility

Location: 4400 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

VIolations: Inadequate cleaning and sanitizing of food-contact surfaces, manual and mechanical warewashing equipment

Fish Tales Lakeside Grill & Catering

Location: 6330 Mitchell St., Flowery Branch

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Libby Harrell

Violations: Use of unapproved thawing methods; improper storage of in-use utensils

Subway #59634

Location: 4025 Winder Highway, Suite 500, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Danny’s Donuts

Location: 417 Main St., Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Rabbittown Cafe

Location: 2415 Old Cornelia Highway, Unit E, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Libby Harrell

Rincon Latino NS #2

Location: 1421 Athens Highway, Suite B, Gainesville

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Violations: Improper separation, packaging and segregation of packaged and unpackaged food

Marco’s Pizza #8099

Location: 4029 Winder Highway, Suite 440, Flowery Branch

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Violations: Improper cooling methods in use: inadequate equipment for temperature control

May 26

Waffle House #2373

Location: 4034 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Violations: Improper installation, maintenance and use of warewashing facilities

Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern

Location: 312 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Violations: Improper installation, maintenance, and cleanliness of physical facilities

May 25

Arby’s #1030

Location: 634 Shallowford Road, Gainesville

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: Libby Harrell

Violations: Inadequate cleaning and sanitizing of food-contact surfaces, manual and mechanical warewashing equipment