Kitchen Inspections: May 25-31

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
May 31
Hardee’s #5983
Location: 4538 Oakwood Road, Oakwood
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Violations: Improper disposal of garbage/refuse and facilities maintenance
Kentucky Fried Chicken #18
Location: 3711 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Mr. Teriyaki
Location: 1925 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 200, Gainesville
Score: 84, Grade: B
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Violations: Inadequate handwashing facilities supplied and accessible; improper separation, packaging and segregation of packaged and unpackaged food; unapproved thawing methods in use
Marco’s Pizza #8229
Location: 7380 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Violations: Noncompliance with variance, specialized process and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point plan and procedures
May 30
Levy Restaurants at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility
Location: 4400 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
VIolations: Inadequate cleaning and sanitizing of food-contact surfaces, manual and mechanical warewashing equipment
Fish Tales Lakeside Grill & Catering
Location: 6330 Mitchell St., Flowery Branch
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Libby Harrell
Violations: Use of unapproved thawing methods; improper storage of in-use utensils
Subway #59634
Location: 4025 Winder Highway, Suite 500, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Danny’s Donuts
Location: 417 Main St., Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Rabbittown Cafe
Location: 2415 Old Cornelia Highway, Unit E, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Libby Harrell
Rincon Latino NS #2
Location: 1421 Athens Highway, Suite B, Gainesville
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Violations: Improper separation, packaging and segregation of packaged and unpackaged food
Marco’s Pizza #8099
Location: 4029 Winder Highway, Suite 440, Flowery Branch
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Violations: Improper cooling methods in use: inadequate equipment for temperature control
May 26
Waffle House #2373
Location: 4034 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Violations: Improper installation, maintenance and use of warewashing facilities
Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern
Location: 312 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Violations: Improper installation, maintenance, and cleanliness of physical facilities
May 25
Arby’s #1030
Location: 634 Shallowford Road, Gainesville
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Libby Harrell
Violations: Inadequate cleaning and sanitizing of food-contact surfaces, manual and mechanical warewashing equipment