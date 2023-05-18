Kitchen Inspections: May 11-17

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
May 17
Mama Ruth’s Kitchen
Location: 804 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
Score: 88, Grade: B
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Station 300 Gainesville
Location: 2317 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Waffle House #953
Location: 3467 Mundy Mill Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Cedarhurst of Oakwood
Location: 4251 Hudson Drive, Oakwood
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
May 16
Burger King #5920
Location: 3703 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
County Line Cafe
Location: 6443 Cleveland Highway, Clermont
Score: 89, Grade: B
Inspector: Kierstan Green
May 15
Taqueria Silao
Location: 1710 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Napoli’s Pizza
Location: 5900 Spout Springs Road, Suite J10, Flowery Branch
Score: 92, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
May 12
Skogies
Location: 2151 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Flowery Branch Village
Location: 5101 Elmers Way, Flowery Branch
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Paradise Beach Cantina - Pirate Shack
Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Landshark Bar & Grill - Twisted Pineapple
Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Shark Shack - Mama Billie’s Beach Club
Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
May 11
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
Location: 4965 Lanier Islands Parkway, Suite 106, Buford
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Sonny’s BBQ at Road Atlanta
Location: 5300 Winder Highway, Braselton
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Soiree@Page
Location: 3313 Harbor Point Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu