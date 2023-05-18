By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: May 11-17
The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).

Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. 

The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

May 17

Mama Ruth’s Kitchen

Location: 804 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville

Score: 88, Grade: B

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Station 300 Gainesville

Location: 2317 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Waffle House #953

Location: 3467 Mundy Mill Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Cedarhurst of Oakwood

Location: 4251 Hudson Drive, Oakwood

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

May 16

Burger King #5920

Location: 3703 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

County Line Cafe

Location: 6443 Cleveland Highway, Clermont

Score: 89, Grade: B

Inspector: Kierstan Green

May 15

Taqueria Silao

Location: 1710 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Napoli’s Pizza

Location: 5900 Spout Springs Road, Suite J10, Flowery Branch

Score: 92, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

May 12

Skogies

Location: 2151 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Flowery Branch Village

Location: 5101 Elmers Way, Flowery Branch

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Paradise Beach Cantina - Pirate Shack

Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Landshark Bar & Grill - Twisted Pineapple

Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Shark Shack - Mama Billie’s Beach Club

Location: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

May 11

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant

Location: 4965 Lanier Islands Parkway, Suite 106, Buford

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Sonny’s BBQ at Road Atlanta

Location: 5300 Winder Highway, Braselton

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Soiree@Page

Location: 3313 Harbor Point Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu