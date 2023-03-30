By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: March 23-29
The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).

Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. 

The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

March 29

Inman Perk Coffee

Location: 102 Washington St. NW, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Deli Max

Location: 150 Pearl Nix Parkway, Suite B-10, Gainesville

Score: 75, Grade: C

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Taco Bell #031773

Location: 2422 Hancock Drive, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Starbucks #54675

Location: 4942 Bristol Industrial Way, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Aramark - Riverside Preparatory Academy

Location: 2001 Riverside Drive, Gainesville

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

D’Villas Italian Pizzeria

Location: 7378 Friendship Springs Blvd., Suite H, Flowery Branch

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

March 28

Krystal - ATLF 18

Location: 3470 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Domino’s Pizza #3572

Location: 4841 Hog Mountain Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Libby Harrell

Raspados El Puesto

Location: 2115 Athens Highway, Suite B, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Little Caesars #3393-030

Location: 3885 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 106, Oakwood

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Healthy & Happy Nutrition

Location: 3004 McEver Road, Gainesville

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Asian Seas

Location: 420 Wall St., Suite A, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Aurelio’s Mexican Restaurant #2

Location: 1856 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite 109-110, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

March 24

Great American Cookies

Location: 150 Pearl Nix Parkway, Suite D-3, Gainesville

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

La Mejor De Michoacan #1

Location: 1870 Atlanta Highway, Suite H, Gainesville

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Taqueria El Mercadito

Location: 275 Pearl Nix Parkway, Suite 2, Gainesville

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Branch House Tavern - Food Truck

Location: 5466 McEver Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

March 23

Alpha Gyro Grill

Location: 215 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 88, Grade: B

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Guckenheimer at Mars GNV

Location: 4500 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Schlotzsky's

Location: 302 Broad St., Suite A, Gainesville

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green 

Waffle House #1543

Location: 509 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Waffle House #2120

Location: 2555 Limestone Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Sumo Hibachi & Wings

Location: 151 Shallowford Road, Gainesville

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush