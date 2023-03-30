Kitchen Inspections: March 23-29

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
March 29
Inman Perk Coffee
Location: 102 Washington St. NW, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Deli Max
Location: 150 Pearl Nix Parkway, Suite B-10, Gainesville
Score: 75, Grade: C
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Taco Bell #031773
Location: 2422 Hancock Drive, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Starbucks #54675
Location: 4942 Bristol Industrial Way, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Aramark - Riverside Preparatory Academy
Location: 2001 Riverside Drive, Gainesville
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
D’Villas Italian Pizzeria
Location: 7378 Friendship Springs Blvd., Suite H, Flowery Branch
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
March 28
Krystal - ATLF 18
Location: 3470 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Domino’s Pizza #3572
Location: 4841 Hog Mountain Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Libby Harrell
Raspados El Puesto
Location: 2115 Athens Highway, Suite B, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Little Caesars #3393-030
Location: 3885 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 106, Oakwood
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Healthy & Happy Nutrition
Location: 3004 McEver Road, Gainesville
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Asian Seas
Location: 420 Wall St., Suite A, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Aurelio’s Mexican Restaurant #2
Location: 1856 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite 109-110, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
March 24
Great American Cookies
Location: 150 Pearl Nix Parkway, Suite D-3, Gainesville
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
La Mejor De Michoacan #1
Location: 1870 Atlanta Highway, Suite H, Gainesville
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Taqueria El Mercadito
Location: 275 Pearl Nix Parkway, Suite 2, Gainesville
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Branch House Tavern - Food Truck
Location: 5466 McEver Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
March 23
Alpha Gyro Grill
Location: 215 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 88, Grade: B
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Guckenheimer at Mars GNV
Location: 4500 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Schlotzsky's
Location: 302 Broad St., Suite A, Gainesville
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Waffle House #1543
Location: 509 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Waffle House #2120
Location: 2555 Limestone Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Sumo Hibachi & Wings
Location: 151 Shallowford Road, Gainesville
Score: 97, Grade: AInspector: DeShayla Bush