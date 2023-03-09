By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: March 2-8
The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).

Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. 

The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

March 8

Brenau Downtown Campus

Location: 301 Main St. SW, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Catering Unlimited

Location: 3035 Duckett Mill Road, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Cork It

Location: 118 Main St., Gainesville

Score: 89, Grade: B

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Lucky Crab House

Location: 3815 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Lakeshore Nutrition

Location: 306 Shallowford Road, Gainesville

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

March 7

Brenau Dining Services Tea Room

Location: 1 Centennial Circle, Gainesville

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Brenau University Dining Room

Location: 1 Centennial Circle, Gainesville

Score: 89, Grade: B

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Bullfrogs

Location: 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Starbucks Coffee Co. #27463

Location: 3707 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Taco Madre Mexican Grill

Location: 3885 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 101, Oakwood

Score: 92, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

March 6

The Spot

Location: 891 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 130, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Burger & Shake #6

Location: 3630 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite 14, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

PSL Gainesville Subtenant LLC

Location: 2601 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Location: 4005 Winder Highway, Suite 160, Flowery Branch

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

March 3

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant

Location: 2458 Limestone Parkway, Suite F & G, Gainesville

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Strong Nutrition

Location: 206 College Ave., Gainesville

Score: 92, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

March 2

La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant

Location: 3446 Winder Highway, Suite O, Flowery Branch

Score: 87, Grade: B

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

La Mejor De Michoacan #2

Location: 405 Atlanta Highway, Suite A, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Hall County Correctional Institution

Location: 1698 Barber Road, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu