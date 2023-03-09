Kitchen Inspections: March 2-8

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
March 8
Brenau Downtown Campus
Location: 301 Main St. SW, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Catering Unlimited
Location: 3035 Duckett Mill Road, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Cork It
Location: 118 Main St., Gainesville
Score: 89, Grade: B
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Lucky Crab House
Location: 3815 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Lakeshore Nutrition
Location: 306 Shallowford Road, Gainesville
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
March 7
Brenau Dining Services Tea Room
Location: 1 Centennial Circle, Gainesville
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Brenau University Dining Room
Location: 1 Centennial Circle, Gainesville
Score: 89, Grade: B
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Bullfrogs
Location: 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Starbucks Coffee Co. #27463
Location: 3707 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Taco Madre Mexican Grill
Location: 3885 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 101, Oakwood
Score: 92, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
March 6
The Spot
Location: 891 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 130, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Burger & Shake #6
Location: 3630 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite 14, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
PSL Gainesville Subtenant LLC
Location: 2601 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Location: 4005 Winder Highway, Suite 160, Flowery Branch
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
March 3
El Maguey Mexican Restaurant
Location: 2458 Limestone Parkway, Suite F & G, Gainesville
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Strong Nutrition
Location: 206 College Ave., Gainesville
Score: 92, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
March 2
La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant
Location: 3446 Winder Highway, Suite O, Flowery Branch
Score: 87, Grade: B
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
La Mejor De Michoacan #2
Location: 405 Atlanta Highway, Suite A, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Hall County Correctional Institution
Location: 1698 Barber Road, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: AInspector: Adetayo Adewolu