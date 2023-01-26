Kitchen Inspections: Jan. 19-25

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.



Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.



The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

Jan. 25

Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers #20

Location: 416 Shallowford Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Mr. Teriyaki

Location: 821 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 260, Gainesville

Score: 87, Grade: B

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Mr. Teriyaki

Location: 1925 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 200, Gainesville

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Danny’s Donuts #3

Location: 4037 Winder Highway, Suite 501, Flowery Branch

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Tea Top

Location: 3446 Winder Highway, Suite 201, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Los Cuates Mexican Taqueria & Restaurant

Location: 4025 Winder Highway, Suite 460, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Easy B’s Kitchen

Location: 2480 Limestone Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Jan. 24

Popeyes Fried Chicken

Location: 821 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

The Guest Lodge

Location: 520 Queen City Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Huey Magoos

Location: 3525 Thurman Tanner Parkway, Oakwood

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

El Sabor De Oriente Restaurant

Location: 1784 Atlanta Highway, Suite A1 & A2, Gainesville

Score: 82, Grade: B

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Jan. 23

Golden Buddha

Location: 3715 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

McDonald’s Restaurant #27164

Location: 2105 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Cookout #173

Location: 3626 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Rachetti’s Cafe & Pizzeria

Location: 7437 Spout Springs Road, Unit B, Flowery Branch

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Mei Garden

Location: 3885 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 104, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Paradise Nutrition

Location: 1705 Cleveland Highway, Suite 2D, Gainesville

Score: 87, Grade: B

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Jan. 20

El Carreton #1

Location: 608 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Starbucks #50431

Location: 514 Shallowford Road, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Wangs Chinese Restaurant

Location: 4211 McEver Road, Suite 201, Oakwood

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Kelley’s Tavern & Grill

Location: 628 E.E. Butler Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

King Kong Milktea & Smoothie

Location: 3885 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 107, Oakwood

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Mediterranean Breeze Bar & Grill

Location: 130 John W. Morrow Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

El Carreton #2

Location: 400 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Jan. 19

El Sombrero #6

Location: 5900 Spout Springs Road, Suite E5, Flowery Branch

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Oriental Garden II

Location: 891 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Oakwood’s Arrow Auto Auction

Location: 4712 Flat Creek Road, Oakwood

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Domino’s Pizza #5752

Location: 2550 Limestone Parkway, Suite A, Gainesville

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

The Inked Pig - Restaurant and Food Truck

Location: 893 Main St., Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

El Sombrero Mexican Grill & Cantina

Location: 1705 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Get Lit Nutrition

Location: 922 Gainesville Highway, Suite 111, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford