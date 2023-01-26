Kitchen Inspections: Jan. 19-25

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
Jan. 25
Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers #20
Location: 416 Shallowford Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Mr. Teriyaki
Location: 821 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 260, Gainesville
Score: 87, Grade: B
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Mr. Teriyaki
Location: 1925 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 200, Gainesville
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Danny’s Donuts #3
Location: 4037 Winder Highway, Suite 501, Flowery Branch
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Tea Top
Location: 3446 Winder Highway, Suite 201, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Los Cuates Mexican Taqueria & Restaurant
Location: 4025 Winder Highway, Suite 460, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Easy B’s Kitchen
Location: 2480 Limestone Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Jan. 24
Popeyes Fried Chicken
Location: 821 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
The Guest Lodge
Location: 520 Queen City Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Huey Magoos
Location: 3525 Thurman Tanner Parkway, Oakwood
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
El Sabor De Oriente Restaurant
Location: 1784 Atlanta Highway, Suite A1 & A2, Gainesville
Score: 82, Grade: B
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Jan. 23
Golden Buddha
Location: 3715 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
McDonald’s Restaurant #27164
Location: 2105 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Cookout #173
Location: 3626 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Rachetti’s Cafe & Pizzeria
Location: 7437 Spout Springs Road, Unit B, Flowery Branch
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Mei Garden
Location: 3885 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 104, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Paradise Nutrition
Location: 1705 Cleveland Highway, Suite 2D, Gainesville
Score: 87, Grade: B
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Jan. 20
El Carreton #1
Location: 608 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Starbucks #50431
Location: 514 Shallowford Road, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Wangs Chinese Restaurant
Location: 4211 McEver Road, Suite 201, Oakwood
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Kelley’s Tavern & Grill
Location: 628 E.E. Butler Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
King Kong Milktea & Smoothie
Location: 3885 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 107, Oakwood
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Mediterranean Breeze Bar & Grill
Location: 130 John W. Morrow Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
El Carreton #2
Location: 400 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Jan. 19
El Sombrero #6
Location: 5900 Spout Springs Road, Suite E5, Flowery Branch
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Oriental Garden II
Location: 891 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Oakwood’s Arrow Auto Auction
Location: 4712 Flat Creek Road, Oakwood
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Domino’s Pizza #5752
Location: 2550 Limestone Parkway, Suite A, Gainesville
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
The Inked Pig - Restaurant and Food Truck
Location: 893 Main St., Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
El Sombrero Mexican Grill & Cantina
Location: 1705 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Get Lit Nutrition
Location: 922 Gainesville Highway, Suite 111, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: AInspector: Liz Clifford