Kitchen Inspections: Jan. 12-18

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
Jan. 18
Maynard’s at the Corner
Location: 7435 Spout Springs Road, Suite 101, Flowery Branch
Score: 84, Grade: B
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Smoke House BBQ & Catering
Location: 3205 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Starbucks #416
Location: 7380 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Old Mill Nutrition
Location: 7435 Spout Springs Road, Suite 105, Flowery Branch
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Hamilton Place Personal Living LLC
Location: 2215 Old Hamilton Place, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Jan. 17
Johnny’s BBQ
Location: 1710 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
New Horizon Lanier Park
Location: 675 White Sulphur Road, Gainesville
Score: 92, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Hotdog Ninja Food Truck
Base of operations: Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Tino’s Tex Mex Cantina
Location: 1310 Dawsonville Highway, Suite A, Gainesville
Score: 84, Grade: B
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Hibachi Express
Location: 1872 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Subway #23385
Location: 3623 Mount Vernon Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Pizza Hut #36077
Location: 1501 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Brandon’s Cafe and Catering
Location: 2052 Candler Road, Suite 5, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Jan. 13
Locos Deli
Location: 601 S. Enota Drive, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Longstreet Cafe Too
Location: 405 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 87, Grade: B
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Chipotle Mexican Grill #2607
Location: 1134 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 100, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Zen Ramen & Sushi Burrito
Location: 115 Washington St. NE, Gainesville
Score: 92, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Bojangles 985
Location: 2121 Friendship Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Burger King #26879
Location: 5840 Phil Niekro Blvd., Flowery Branch
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Jan. 12
El Sombrero #6
Location: 5900 Spout Springs Road, Suite E5, Flowery Branch
Score: 70, Grade: C
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Hop’s Kitchen
Location: 999 Chestnut St., Gainesville
Score: 86, Grade: B
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Taco’s Tacos
Location: 2437 Hancock Drive, Suite 130, Buford
Score: 91, Grade: AInspector: Liz Clifford