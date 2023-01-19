By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: Jan. 12-18
10282022 TAQUERIA 8.jpg

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).

Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. 

The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

Jan. 18

Maynard’s at the Corner

Location: 7435 Spout Springs Road, Suite 101, Flowery Branch

Score: 84, Grade: B

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Smoke House BBQ & Catering

Location: 3205 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Starbucks #416

Location: 7380 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Old Mill Nutrition

Location: 7435 Spout Springs Road, Suite 105, Flowery Branch

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Hamilton Place Personal Living LLC

Location: 2215 Old Hamilton Place, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Jan. 17

Johnny’s BBQ

Location: 1710 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

New Horizon Lanier Park

Location: 675 White Sulphur Road, Gainesville

Score: 92, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Hotdog Ninja Food Truck

Base of operations: Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Tino’s Tex Mex Cantina

Location: 1310 Dawsonville Highway, Suite A, Gainesville

Score: 84, Grade: B

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Hibachi Express

Location: 1872 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Subway #23385

Location: 3623 Mount Vernon Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Pizza Hut #36077

Location: 1501 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Brandon’s Cafe and Catering

Location: 2052 Candler Road, Suite 5, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Jan. 13

Locos Deli

Location: 601 S. Enota Drive, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Longstreet Cafe Too

Location: 405 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 87, Grade: B

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Chipotle Mexican Grill #2607

Location: 1134 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 100, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Zen Ramen & Sushi Burrito

Location: 115 Washington St. NE, Gainesville

Score: 92, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Bojangles 985

Location: 2121 Friendship Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Burger King #26879

Location: 5840 Phil Niekro Blvd., Flowery Branch

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Jan. 12

El Sombrero #6

Location: 5900 Spout Springs Road, Suite E5, Flowery Branch

Score: 70, Grade: C

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Hop’s Kitchen

Location: 999 Chestnut St., Gainesville

Score: 86, Grade: B

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Taco’s Tacos

Location: 2437 Hancock Drive, Suite 130, Buford

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford