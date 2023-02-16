This Gainesville chicken restaurant has flown the coop

The poultry capital has one less hub for chicken and biscuits.
Bojangles at 1235 Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville has permanently closed, handwritten signs in the restaurant’s windows read.
“Please visit 326 South Center Lane (in Dawsonville),” it said.
The location, owned by franchisee Chaac Foods, closed Feb. 7, Bojangles spokesperson Stacey McCray said in an email.
“We appreciate the support of the Gainesville community and all of our customers. There are no plans to open any other stores in the area at this time,” she said.
Bojangles locations remain open in Braselton at 2121 Friendship Road and 5650 Green St., and in Buford at 4040 Buford Drive.