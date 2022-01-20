Flourish Taproom is about more than just beer. It's a place for families and community, too

A desire to serve and cultivate a sense of community in downtown Jefferson has propagated in downtown Braselton.

Flourish Taproom, a newcomer to The 1904 and Jackson County’s beer and wine scene, aims to quell the local thirst for togetherness and belonging.

At the root of it all is husband-and-wife team Mike and Jessie Martin.

According to Mike Martin, Flourish mirrors Jefferson’s Revival Hall Taproom, which the couple opened in 2019 after he left a creative directorship with a church in Gwinnett County. Martin said they were figuring out their next steps and suddenly found themselves “getting a passion” for the city of Jefferson.

“We drove up there and we were like, ‘Man, this is it, let’s figure out how to serve this town really well,’” Martin said. “It’s the same thing with Braselton. I know it seems a little strange on its face, but we meet a secular need with some sacred energy.”