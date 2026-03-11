Family behind Buford market expanding with Sonia’s Taqueria After nearly 25 years in business at Tienda y Carniceria Sonia in downtown Buford, owners Marvella and Natividad Cabrera decided to expand their family business to South Hall. “The Taco Guy” sign at 4949 Lanier Islands Parkway, Suite 100, Buford, will soon be replaced by "Sonia’s Taqueria,” ready to serve fresh flavors this Monday. - photo by Adriana Cascio After nearly 25 years in business at Tienda y Carniceria Sonia in downtown Buford, owners Marvella Jaramillo and Natividad Cabrera decide to expand into South Hall.