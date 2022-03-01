‘The culmination of 20 years of winemaking.’ Dahlonega vineyard gains prestige in international competition

When it comes to winemaking, Wolf Mountain subscribes to a European philosophy, using French and Italian blending techniques to create consistency from vintage to vintage — which ranks among an East Coast winemaker’s greatest challenges, Boegner said, as volatile springs, autumnal hurricane patterns, rainfall, frosts and freezes introduce a host of variables to the process.



According to Boegner, while California’s wines tend to be varietal specific, devoid of drama and frills in terms of nuance and differences between vintages owing to relatively stable weather patterns year-round, on the Dahlonega Plateau, no two vintages are exactly the same.

“In California, you can set your watch to the weather patterns; it’s easier to create that consistency from vintage to vintage on the West Coast,” he said. “On the East Coast, you really have to use all the tools in a winemaker’s toolbox to be able to continue to produce these wines and continue to (ensure), from vintage to vintage, the consistency. For me as a winemaker, I can’t do the same thing that I did last year; I’m having to always look at each vintage as its own unique, individual aspect and then I have to adapt my winemaking techniques.”

Cue “the art of blending” — which, from Boenger’s vantage point, is “the epitome of winemaking.”

“That’s what winemaking is all about — it’s about creating that balance between alcohol content and acidity and fruit and flavors and aromas,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re farmers, so I’m only able to make wine with what Mother Nature gives me and we’re in a very volatile growing environment in terms of frost and freezes and torrential rains. We always focus on extraction. We want intensity, we want color, we want full-bodied wines — and I think that’s what’s lacking on the East Coast, specifically in Georgia.”