Cork It celebrates a year of pouring fine wine

Before pursuing the wine bar, Stanley, who grew up in Flowery Branch, said he had spent six weeks living in Barcelona, Spain, and was ready to leave Hall County to search for “something different.”



Knowing Stanley’s talent in the industry and seeing his potential, Tortorelli said he reached out to him in 2019 and proposed starting up Cork It together.

“I said, ‘I think this community is special, and I think we could do something to really add a lot of value and do something interesting to enhance the community,’” Tortorelli recounted. “Let’s stick around and get it done.”

And sure enough, Stanley became his business partner.

When gearing up to open Cork It, Stanley said the business idea was met with apprehension from community members.

“A lot of people were like, ‘Oh, Gainesville is not ready for that,’” he said. “People said, ‘Are you sure? That might not be a good idea. You just got out of college, why don’t you do something that’s going to work?’”

Knowing the value of Cork It and the need for a quality wine bar in Gainesville, Tortorelli and Stanley said they went with their intuition.

“You can go and enjoy yourself right here in Gainesville and get a nice bottle of wine,” Totorelli said. “We take care of people here.”