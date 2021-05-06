Column: Not too hot to handle: Try this refreshing dose of sweet heat from Jekyll Brewing

I can get down with some spice.
Not the sort that burns your throat and ruins the rest of your day. I’m talking about the good nose-run spice that adds excitement to a savory dish. A spice that amplifies a dish while also embracing its own flavors.
Growing up, I would regularly compete with my younger brother — whether he was aware of it or not — and I’d try to keep up with his obsession with spicy food. Although I pride myself on my ability to handle high levels of heat, I will never reach him.
I’ve concluded that his tolerance is in his DNA. After all, he’s a redhead, and those with naturally red hair have a higher pain threshold. He sliced open the back of his hand once and acted as though he had gotten a mere papercut.
Luckily, in the case of Jekyll Brewing’s Pineapple Habanero Hop Dang, you won’t need a dose of ginger superpowers to enjoy this brew. Although it’s infused with habanero peppers, the heat offers a barely noticeable whisper of spice. Even those who won’t touch hot peppers with a 10-foot pole would find this drinkable.
Pineapple Habanero Hop Dang
Brewery: Jekyll Brewing Co.
Alcohol by volume: 6.7%
Style: IPA infused with pineapple and habaneros
Bottom line: Refreshing vibrant brew with the tiniest hint of spice
Pepper brews are a fun and sometimes off-putting type of beer. I’ve tried a few California reaper pepper brews that honestly should not have been made. It was as if I was drinking liquid fire. No thank you.
But when done right, pepper beers can prove delicious and entertaining.
Coming in at 6.8% alcohol by volume, Pineapple Habanero Hop Dang is both refreshing and vibrant. The tropical pineapple note seems to carry the hops, offering a smooth tango between sweetness and bitterness.
The habanero makes a late entrance to the dance, appearing briefly on the backend. However, the more you drink it, the more apparent the spicy note becomes. It seems to build with every sip, but not enough to where it becomes too hot to handle.
This pineapple habanero beer is a sweet and spicy twist on Jekyll Brewing’s classic IPA, Hop Dang Diggity. It’s one of their core brews, so you can find it year-round. If you’re looking to pick up a pack soon, pop by Green’s Grocery in Gainesville or check with your local liquor store.
For more information about Jekyll Brewing’s tasty beers, visit jekyllbrewing.com.