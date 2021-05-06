Column: Not too hot to handle: Try this refreshing dose of sweet heat from Jekyll Brewing

Growing up, I would regularly compete with my younger brother — whether he was aware of it or not — and I’d try to keep up with his obsession with spicy food. Although I pride myself on my ability to handle high levels of heat, I will never reach him.

I’ve concluded that his tolerance is in his DNA. After all, he’s a redhead, and those with naturally red hair have a higher pain threshold. He sliced open the back of his hand once and acted as though he had gotten a mere papercut.

Luckily, in the case of Jekyll Brewing’s Pineapple Habanero Hop Dang, you won’t need a dose of ginger superpowers to enjoy this brew. Although it’s infused with habanero peppers, the heat offers a barely noticeable whisper of spice. Even those who won’t touch hot peppers with a 10-foot pole would find this drinkable.