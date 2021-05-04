Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at one of these top 5 places to get authentic Mexican tacos in Hall County

Gustavo Godinez Jr., who co-owns Big Burritos Mexican Grill in Oakwood, said despite its popularity with Americans, the day isn’t a federal holiday in Mexico, nor is it widely celebrated in the country. May 5 commemorates Mexico’s victory over the French in the 1862 Battle of Puebla. Mexico’s Independence Day is Sept. 16.

“People made it a big deal up here (U.S.) just so they could sell a lot of tequila and beer,” Godinez, whose family is from Mexico, said. “It’s a lot of fun. We have nothing against it.”

To help community members on their Cinco de Mayo hunt for delicious Mexican food, The Times has compiled a list of the top five places in Hall to find authentic tacos.

These local spots are listed in no particular order. We love them all.