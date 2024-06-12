By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Blooms & Brews combines tastes, scents and sights for customers
06132024 BREWS 1.jpg
Addisyn Langley has opened Blooms & Brews offering coffee, lattes and flower arrangements. Operating out of a converted horse trailer, Langley is currently at 7108 Williams Road in South Hall, and plans to be a local festivals and available for events, as well. - photo by Scott Rogers
There is now a place where you can get your morning coffee and that fresh flower arrangement for your kitchen or home office. Blooms & Brews, a specialty coffee, slushie and baked goods business, opened in Flowery Branch on Monday, June 10. What makes Blooms & Brews different from the many other coffee options around Hall County is that there’s the opportunity to get flower arrangements from the business’ owner and operator Addisyn Langley.