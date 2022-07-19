Bold barbecue, Southern-fried flavors emerge in Hall County food truck scene

Hunting for bold barbecue and Southern-fried favorites in the local food truck scene? Say hello to the newest addition to the Peach’s Kitchen family: New Wave Grill.
Owned and operated by Dawn Mumpower and her family, the younger sibling debuted last week with smash burgers, quarter-pound all-beef hot dogs with toppings, slow-smoked pork, loaded French fries and barbecue nachos with homemade Peach’s Kitchen barbecue sauce.
“We opened the second truck to appeal to more taste buds,” Mumpower said.
Mumpower had been a banker in Hall County for 30 years before her dream of owning a food truck became a reality when Peach’s Kitchen hit the road earlier this year.
“In my family, we’re foodies, and we have been just trying to serve the community some of our favorites,” she said.
Peach’s Kitchen, the older sibling to New Wave Grill, caters to those who are looking for healthier, gluten-free options with a cafe approach, from espresso beverages to handheld sandwiches like grilled pimento cheese, chicken salad croissants and gourmet avocado toast.
Mumpower, who is gluten intolerant, said she would always look for a healthy option when attending food truck events, but often struggled to find them.
And so, her concept for Peach’s Kitchen was born.
“We source good ingredients locally on both trucks as much as we can, but with Peach’s Kitchen, I focus a lot more on healthy, gluten- and dairy-free options,” said Mumpower.
The price of a meal from New Wave Grill ranges from $12-$16.
As New Wave grows, so will its menu, with the goal of opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant within the next two years.
“The community has been great. Customers have followed us around different places. We are very appreciative of the support we've gotten in such a short amount of time,” Mumpower said.
To get better acquainted with New Wave Grill, follow the food truck on Instagram and Facebook, and look for it at upcoming community events like Gainesville’s Food Truck Friday, slated for Aug. 12 at Lake Lanier Olympic Park, and the 13th annual Flowery Branch Car Show, slated for Sept. 10 on Main Street.