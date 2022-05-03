5 spots for lakeside dining in Hall County

Skogies

After closing for the winter, Skogies is reopened for business, although its operations won’t expand to seven days a week until later in the season.

Primarily serving seafood, guests can grab shimp, crab or Skogies’ signature grouper sandwich, the restaurant includes indoor and outdoor dining complete with a view of the Gainesville Marina, and a courtesy dock gives lake lovers the opportunity to dip their toes or go for a swim. Skogies will even deliver food out to boats for true lakeside dining.

Guests may be interested in the locale’s all you can eat Sunday brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The buffet is $14.99 and includes egg dishes, biscuits and pancakes.

Where: 2151 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville

Hours: 4-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Pelican Pete’s

Pelican Pete’s will reopen later this summer, though the exact opening date hasn’t been set yet. The Port Royale Marina restaurant is the only floating tiki bar and grill on Lake Lanier and serves primarily seafood, sandwiches and salads.

The restaurant describes itself as a kid- and pet-friendly atmosphere with island vacation vibes and beach-inspired drinks.

Pelican Pete’s summer hours will be updated online once its reopening date is set.

Where: 8800 Port Royale Drive, Gainesville

Hours: TBA

Pig Tales

Pig Tales is one restaurant already taking advantage of the warmer weather with expanded hours. Patrons can dine on American classics like pulled pork sandwiches and burgers.

While the outdoor bar offers a view of the heart of Lake Lanier, the outdoor patio is pet-friendly and can seat large groups.

Barbecue and brisket remain the restaurant’s most signature options, but customers can also get salads, sandwiches and tacos. The bar menu includes everything from cocktails to frozen drinks and wine, as well as the restaurant’s own unique draft beer, “Tales Ale” — a Kolsch-style beer with notes of pear.

Where: 6800 Lights Ferry Road, Flowery Branch

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Fish Tales

A sister restaurant to Pig Tales, Fish Tales offers a similar menu but focuses more on fish and seafood. Tuna, shrimp and crab replace the pulled pork and brisket seen at Pig Tales; popular items like fried grouper fingers and deep fried dill chips are available at both.

Those interested in tuna poke nachos, clam strips or calamari can visit on Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. or on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Alongside a view of Lake Lanier, Fish Tales features a sandbox for the kids and cold drinks for the adults.

Menu information and upcoming events can be found on the restaurant’s website

Where: 6330 Mitchell St., Flowery Branch

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Lanier Islands

Part of the Margaritaville resort, Lanier Islands is home to a host of restaurants offering cocktails, quick snacks and sit-down dining alongside panoramic views of the lake. For casual American cuisine, there’s Bullfrog’s, while L Bar boasts quick and convenient handcrafted beverage options.

Hours vary by restaurant, but those within the beachside Chill Zone, like Tiki Bar and Shark Shack, mirror the resort’s water park hours, which resume May 14.

Where: 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford