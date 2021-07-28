4 spots to enjoy brunch in Gainesville

If you’re looking for your next favorite local brunch spot, we’ve got you covered.
Consider these four places in Gainesville.
Diletto Bakery
On Saturdays, Diletto Bakery transforms into a buzzing brunch spot with tables full of baked goods and hot breakfast dishes. We recommend trying the old-fashioned pancakes with guava sauce and the steak omelet.
Where: 528 Bradford St. SW, Gainesville
Brunch hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Avocados
Located in the square, Avocados has established a reputation as a popular spot to grab brunch on Sundays in Gainesville. For $19, people can indulge in the restaurant’s brunch buffet and fill their plates with bacon, sausage, grits, avocado salad, croissants and other breakfast staples.
Where: 109 Bradford St. NW, Gainesville
Brunch hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
The Inked Pig
The Inked Pig’s culinary talent isn’t limited to barbecue. Each Sunday, the restaurant busts out biscuits, gravy, grits and sweet baked goods that’ll temporarily turn your gaze away from its smoked meat offerings. Some of the brunch favorites include the “TrainWreck” cinnamon roll and strawberry shortcake pancakes.
Where: 893 Main St. SW, Gainesville
Brunch hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
Harvest Kitchen
This tapas restaurant combines Spanish cuisine with American breakfast classics for its weekend brunch. A few of Harvest Kitchen’s hot items are the biscuits and gravy, table steak and eggs, and breakfast charcuterie, which includes waffles, fruit, meat, cheese and house-made jam.
Where: 601 South Enota Drive NE, Gainesville
Brunch hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday